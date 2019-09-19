The more people spend in downtown Aiken on Sept. 26, the more good causes will benefit.
That’s because a number of businesses are participating in Shop Today for United Way.
They include 3 Monkeys, Caroline’s Boutique, Downtown Dog, Epona, folly and High Country Olive Oil.
The others are Lionel Smith Ltd., Nandina, The Paisley Peacock, Pitter Patter, Plum Pudding, True Value Hardware, Menagerie, Fox & Lady and The Pizza Joint.
Those businesses will donate a percentage of their sales to the United Way.
The United Way’s Community Business Division is partnering with downtown businesses to present Shop Today for United Way.
The event is part of the United Way’s 2019 fundraising campaign.
The money raised will support a network of more than 30 local agencies and 45 critical need programs that are designed to strengthen the local community.
For more information, call United Way Director of Marketing Emily Scotten at 803-648-8331, ext. 213.
The United Way’s office is at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W.