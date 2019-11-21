Want to get a jump on holiday shopping and support local businesses in Aiken?
Shoppers can do both at the Aiken Standard's Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market, which will be held at Newberry Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Mistletoe + Merlot will feature over 48 local businesses such as Aiken Bites and Sites, Sarah Hott's Sweetgrass Baskets and Vikki's Boutique.
The event venue was moved to Newberry Hall this year to allow for a more open layout and more space for shoppers and vendors.
"We are looking forward to Mistletoe + Merlot this year," said Jamie Williams of Iron Gate Candles. "Last year's event was awesome, just a little crowded. Having it at Newberry Hall in downtown this year will make parking a lot easier and with more space people will be able to take time to mingle and shop longer. Aiken is a great town with great people and we are so lucky to be a part of this community. We look forward to seeing everyone at Mistletoe + Merlot."
Ciera Clingerman, with the Aiken Standard's sales and events team, said the team is "really excited" to be bringing the market back for its second year.
“The space inside and plus the available parking will make for a very successful event this year," Clingerman said. "We have some returning vendors and new vendors. (The) first 250 guests get a wine glass sponsored by Vikki’s Boutique, and the first 100 guests get a Fresh Market shopping bag. Tickets are selling online at the Standard Events page on AikenStandard.com."
Clingerman said tickets, which are $15 each, will be sold at the door at Newberry Hall as well. Ticket prices include entry and one drink of beer or wine. A cash bar will also be set up at the event.
Tickets also are available at the Aiken Standard office, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Hibbitts Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; and Vikki's Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road.
For more information, call Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or Ciera Clingerman at 803-644-2377.
Want to go?
WHAT: