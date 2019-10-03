Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Plunkett Avenue on Tuesday night.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the call at 7 p.m. and located a black male with at least one gunshot wound, according to a news release Thursday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact ADPS at 803-642-7620.
Information about the crime can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime.
Phone tip: Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: Go to the Midlands CrimeStoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Moblie tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.