The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in its search for a wanted murder suspect.
According to a post on the agency’s website, Daiquan Lamar Lee, 23, is wanted for murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges are related to the May 4 murder of Christina Cuteri, who was shot and killed in a car on Old Jackson Highway.
The site states three Black males fired shots into the car and then drove away in a black sedan.
Lee should be considered armed and dangerous and is known to be hiding with the help of his associates, the site says. Lee also has three outstanding warrants for attempted murder from an October 2019 shooting incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can also be given through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Tipsters could win a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading the arrest of a person responsible for any crime.
Two others have been arrested in connection with the murder: Shikem Saiquan Wright, 21, and Shikorian Markel Corbitt, 19.
To send in a tip:
•Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
•Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
•Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
•Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device