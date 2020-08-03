The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for the suspect of a stolen U-Haul in the Aiken area.
Deputies are in the area of Vaucluse Road, Croft Mill Road and S.C. Highway 118 searching for a black male who reportedly ran from a stolen U-Haul, the sheriff's office reports.
The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a red shirt with black pants.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of a subject matching this description in the area are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811.