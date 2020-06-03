A man has been shot after pulling a gun on deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Three deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Around 4:50 p.m., the sheriff's office dispatch center received a domestic call involving a gun on Old Country Road off Good Springs Road, Sheriff Mike Hunt said on scene.
Deputies arrived at the scene and went to make contact with the suspect.
The suspect, identified as a white male possibly in his 30s, pulled two pistols on deputies, resulting in deputies firing at the suspect.
The deputies performed life-saving measures and the suspect was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unclear.
No deputies were hurt in the incident, the sheriff's office said.