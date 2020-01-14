The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of donors who have Type O blood.
According to an email sent out by the center, the donation is needed due to a serious trauma case at a local hospital.
Both Type O negative and O positive have been listed as acceptable blood types for the patient or patients involved in the case.
"If you have this blood type, please come donate ASAP – your donation can help save a local life," said Director of Community Resources Ashley Whitaker in an email.
Earlier this month, both the Shepeard Community Blood Center and the American Red Cross reported blood shortages in the area. Representatives from both organizations attributed the shortage to complications such as holiday travel and influenza.
Whitaker previously told the Aiken Standard that an inability to keep up with the demand for blood at local hospitals might be impacted if an influx of donations didn't offset the shortage.
The Shepeard Community Blood Center has facilities in Aiken, Evans and Augusta. The Aiken site is located at 353 Fabian Drive and can be reached at 803-643-7996.
Donors must be 17 years old (or 16 with written consent from a legal guardian), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health.
A photo I.D. such as a driver's license or Shepeard donor card is also required.