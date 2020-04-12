BEECH ISLAND — Fleece was flying during Saturday's mid-day hours on Dixie Clay Road, with retired Marine John Tolley playing host to his annual alpaca-shearing session.
Tolley, whose operation is known as Buena Vista Alpacas, had Montana-based shearers Peter Connelly and Ashley Miller putting their skills into action, putting 28 alpacas and two llamas through the process in the course of about three hours and leaving a fluffy legacy that Tolley said local birds will use for nesting material in the days ahead.
"We do it once a year," said Aiken resident Carol Tschida, "and it takes their coats that long to really grow, and we do it right at this time of the year, because the summer months get very hot and the animals need relief for the heat."
She and her family brought three alpacas and two llamas for service, and have an idea in mind for some of the products of Saturday's session. "We use the fiber," she said. "Our daughter spins and knits. She's in high school."
The fiber is expensive, hard to find and "very nice on your skin," Tschida said. "It's long lasting, very durable, and it's organic. It's kind of a lost skill, too. You don't find many people that spin the yarn and actually knit or make something with it."
Connelly, through his line of work, has seen much of the planet, and was in Australia during the wildfires that ripped much of the country early this year. He took part there in Shear for Light, a fundraiser for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, and had his clippers in high gear.
"While we were doing this, the smoke was blowing ... and we did about 2,200 alpacas. That's including the Shear for Light," he recalled.
Helping with the process was Jean Pesce, who owns (and brought) four alpacas and teaches apparel design and construction at Aiken County Career Center. Alpaca fleece, she said, is a luxury item.
Referring to her alpacas, she said, "The one that was screaming the loudest, that was my little boy. He was the worst one, probably, out of everybody, but he's a very sweet animal, normally, but they were OK. The other two had been sheared before. The little white one, this was his first time. He's only going to be four months, but he was good."
Connelly, describing his work and goals, said, "Our first thing is to be gentle and kind with animals. Second is to be professional and efficient, and you want to get the fiber off with the least amount of blows – strokes – and the least amount of second cuts, so it comes off mostly whole, and so it's better for processing, for commercial use."