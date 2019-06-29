After nearly three decades of service at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, longtime employee Sharon Hagan has retired.
"I think it's still a bit surreal for me," Hagan said. "I've worked in health care for 43 years. I don't know yet, I don't think it's hit me yet. I am going to miss everyone here terribly. I've been so fortunate and this has been such an amazing career."
Hagan retired as Aiken Regional's Director of Business Development and Physician Services on Friday. A retirement party was held for her on Thursday so she could say farewell to her coworkers at the hospital.
"This place is my second family," Hagan said.
Although she is retiring, Hagan still plans to be active in the community. She serves on boards for Aiken Senior Life Services, the Child Advocacy Center and the Aiken Center for the Arts.
"I really enjoy that work," Hagan said. "I like being involved in the community. I love Aiken and everything about it."
Hagan also has other hobbies she plans to pick up during her retirement, such as painting. Mostly, she plans on spending the rest of the summer being with her two grandchildren.
"I take many, many fond memories with me," Hagan said.
A replacement for Hagan's position has not yet been named at Aiken Regional.