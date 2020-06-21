Contractors manning the City of Aiken's Sewer Pipes Rehabilitation project have been able to locate and, in most cases, repair hundreds of the city's pipes.
The project, though near the end of its first phase, is far from over, as it will require ongoing monitoring to prevent further deterioration in the city's pipes and maintain the health of sewer systems for residential homes and businesses.
As pipes need replacing in the future, the city will work with the contractors to bundle the work into smaller projects in order to minimize the impact on residents and businesses, said Tim Shelton, a head contractor for the project.
The project began over two years ago as a way to clean, video, inspect and rehabilitate the pipes in Aiken's older areas, many of which are nearly 100 years old.
The project uncovered "twice as many" pipe failures than what they were previously expecting to find.
The original scope of the project involved only inspecting 44 miles of clay piping throughout the city's downtown and Northside area, known as the Sand River Basin, but increased to almost 49 miles of inspection.
"(The project) has gone on longer than we thought because, quite frankly, we found the situation to be much worse than we thought it would be," Shelton said.
Contractors found a number of defects within the pipe system, including "thousands" of fractured pipe seals, over 200 out of 1,300 recovered manhole segments, and over 40 collapsed pipes that have since been dug up and replaced.
More significantly, contractors were able to upgrade the city's pipe system mapping to reflect more accurate pipe placement, which will greatly improve planning for any future projects.
So far, 47 miles of sewer pipe have been inspected and cleaned, with 10 miles of sewer pipe having undergone chemical root treatment. Over 43,000 sewer main joints and 799 house connections have been tested and sealed.
The remaining pipes are expected to be inspected by August despite these setbacks, with the contractors ultimately staying within the project's set $12 million budget.
All pipes with less than 10 years of remaining life have been lined, adding significantly more work for the contractors than what was originally intended, Shelton said, but still staying within the project's budget.
Significant failures
Contractors found that over five miles of inspected pipes, located primarily within the Northside of Aiken and the northern end of the Horse District, were in such poor shape that they would have to be replaced.
In this area are still 15 to 20 pipes that will need to be replaced in the next 10 years.
"Many of (the pipes) don't have manholes; they're (full) of roots. The laterals coming in from houses are often broken and collapsed," Shelton said.
"(Grouting) simply won't work, but we use another technique called cured-in-place lining that does," Shelton said. "It's two to three times the price of grouting, but it's still a third of the cost with digging up and replacing the pipes."
Contractors additionally uncovered a 65% failure in mainline joints – a find that was "almost perfectly" the rate they were expecting to find, though there was an increase in grout use to fix the issues.
Grouting the mainline joints acts as a way to improve pipe longevity, sinkhole potential and leakage reduction.
Contractors also found that over 3 miles of piping, most of which were within the Hitchcock Woods area, were considered "pristine," being made of longer-lasting cement-lined iron, and required no work while another mile-and-a-half of piping will not need to be replaced for at least another decade.
Phase 2 of the project will involve expanding on the current project to keep addressing areas in Aiken's pipes, though there is no date exactly to when this will happen, according to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.