The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will be performing much-needed sewer maintenance on the dirt roads in the Horse District on Thursday.
The construction will be on Mead Avenue between Sumter Street and Marion Street Ext. and will take approximately one day, said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The contractor will be installing cured-in-place liners under the dirt roads which will involve equipment such as bypass pumps, an elevated water rig and a boiler truck.
Because of the high-intensity noises that will result from the construction, the city is advising residents to keep their distance during the project.
Horses, especially, may experience some anxiety related to the use of the equipment. The city advises keeping the animals a safe distance from the work area.
"Unless you are a resident or your place of business is in the area, we would advise people to stay away from this area in the time this work is being undertaken," Bedenbaugh said.
The construction is part of the city's multi-million dollar sewer grouting project, where the city analyzes all of the city's sewers and pipelines are fixed or replaced as necessary.