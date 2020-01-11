Several S.C. counties near Aiken, including Edgefield, Newberry and Saluda counties, are under a severe thunderstorm warning until midnight, according to an 9:20 p.m. update from the National Weather Service.
This includes the cities of Edgefield, Johnston, Newberry, Ridge Spring and Saluda.
Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible.
The National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms moving northeast with strong winds at 45 to 55 mph.
Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects.
These storms may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
As of 9:20 p.m., Aiken County is only included under a lake wind advisory until 7 am Sunday.
Winds will increase through the day and remain breezy tonight. Strongest gusts are expected with the passage of a cold front tonight.