A tornado warning is in effect today in parts of Aiken County, the National Weather Service in Columbia announced.

At 4:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Evans and is moving northeast at 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service a.

The dangerous storm will be near North Augusta and Belvedere around 5:05 p.m., according to National Weather Service in Columbia.

The tornado warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

The area is also under a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. today, the National Weather Weather Service announced just before 4 p.m.

A cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms into and through the area late in the afternoon and into the evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the front.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Edgefield and Barnwell counties also are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this story will be updated.