The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Aiken County area until 6:30 p.m.

At 5:25 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from six miles southeast of Saluda to Burke County Airport, moving southeast at 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Impacted areas include Aiken, North Augusta, Waynesboro, Batesburg-Leesville, Barnwell, Savannah River Site, Aiken Mall, Augusta, Plant Vogtle, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Williston, Johnston, New Ellenton, Jackson, Sardis, Ridge Spring, Edgefield County Airport and Citizens Park.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. for central South Carolina.

Earlier today, a tornado warning was in effect but has been canceled.

The National Weather Service asks everyone to seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows.

