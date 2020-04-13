Brutal storms tore through the South on Sunday and early Monday and in rural Aiken and Barnwell counties left many buildings and homes destroyed and people hurt, both physically and emotionally.
The Williston-Windsor area was hit "pretty hard," Sgt. Joseph Frantz with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
"Houses were completely flattened, and there are some roads people can't get down," Frantz said. The damage was particularly bad near Tinker Creek and Jaywood roads, among other places.
The National Weather Service around 5:30 a.m. Monday confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado about 7 miles southwest of Williston, near the Savannah River Site.
The site – a 310-square-mile nuclear installation bounded by its namesake river, Jackson, New Ellenton and Snelling – was under a tornado warning until 5:45 a.m., according to its emergency status website. A U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson reported a "significant number" of downed trees on roads and guard rails as well as power outages and minor damage to some temporary buildings.
Operations at the sprawling nuclear installation went undisturbed, though.
The band of severe storms swept across the South, killing more than 30 people, including nine in South Carolina, and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana to the Appalachian Mountains, the Associated Press reported.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster during an evening briefing said the damage statewide was "enormous" – of disaster proportions.
Kim Stenson, the director of the state's emergency management arm, included Aiken County in his list of hardest-hit areas.
The city of Aiken area was largely spared.
Capt. Marty Sawyer, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, said Monday morning there had not been any reports of injuries or structural damage in the Aiken area.
"A few trees down, a couple power lines, and a telephone pole all on the westside, but nothing major," Sawyer said. "No structural damage that we've received calls on."
About 2,900 power outages were reported Monday morning in Aiken County, according to a Dominion Energy tracker. As of 6 p.m. Monday, the company reported 338 outages in the Aiken County area.
Storms 'shredded everything'
The severe weather devastated homes in the greater Williston area, where Mike Dennis said his ears started popping – "almost like you're on an airplane" – at about 5:30 or 5:35 a.m. He grabbed his son and wife, and everyone headed into a hallway that he had already cleared out. The house shook as if a freight train were passing by, he said, and at least 10 trees were ripped up on his property.
"We're physically fine, and that's the important thing," he said, while chainsaws buzzed and other tools were in action in the background, being operated by passersby and some volunteers from Heights Church, in Clearwater.
Referring to electricity, he said, "I think us and the rest of Williston is out right now."
A few blocks away, Jean Faircloth said she and her husband and their dog were in their house during the tumult. "My phone went off, with an alert, and then I heard a hum ... and a bang. I would have declared that a tree was on top of the house, so then I ran and got into the middle closet ... and hunkered down."
When they emerged, they were in absolute darkness and had to "feel for a flashlight," she recalled. "You couldn't see what was going on outside. When daylight came, we saw it."
Trees – include some substantial oaks – were snapped all around, and the Faircloths' acreage was littered with debris, but their roof was intact, "so we're ... very fortunate," she said. "I'll be fine, but I love electricity and water, so I don't know if we'll stay here or not ... We can conquer this. It's just electricity and water that we need. We'll get it back to the way it was, except for the trees."
Michelle Hromyak, who owns a farm on Tinker Creek Road, said the storms "shredded everything."
"The house is not salvageable. It's gone," she said. Her planned produce stand was leveled, as was a decades-old barn. The farmhouse – adorned with a new roof, still a shiny silver – was torn apart.
"I've only been here 10 minutes," Hromyak said, "so I'm kind of in shock right now."
Jamie Scott, also nearby, saw much of his roof removed while he and his wife, Janet, were seeking shelter in a bathroom in complete darkness. Their home was destroyed and they are planning to stay with a family member.
"We had a volunteer firefighter from Jackson stop and knock on the door to get us out," Janet recalled. "It was pitch-black dark. Rain was pouring, and he took us to his truck and took care of us until a police officer came and got us to one of the neighbors, so we went in a neighbor's house, and then he brought up back up here after a while."
She expressed thanks for the helpfulness of neighbors and friends. "The love is just unbelievable," she said, standing in the midst of the house's shredded interior.
She also pointed out a memento: "My granddaughter gave me a coloring from church on Valentine's ... It's a heart, and it has the scripture John 3:16 on it, and it's still attached to the refrigerator. Nothing left of the kitchen but the refrigerator, and John 3:16 is still there. I thank the Lord."