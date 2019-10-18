Deputies are in the area searching for a suspect in a string of early morning shootings on Gentle Bend Court, Village West Lane and Whaley Pond Road early Friday morning.
Deputies received a call at 5:46 a.m. for shot fired on Gentle Bend Court, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were on the scene at 5:48 a.m. due to deputies regularly patrolling the area.
After the initial call, deputies received a call for seven to eight shots being heard on Village West Lane, Abdullah said.
Following that, 20 shots were reported being heard on Whaley Pond Road, Abdullah said.
No one was injured during the shootings but three houses received damage, Abdullah said.
Deputies are currently in the area searching for a suspect but no description is available at this time.
Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811. An anonymous tip can be sent through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available.