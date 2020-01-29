Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Wednesday unveiled a catalog of nearly 200 endorsements from educators, including a handful in Aiken County.
Laverne Diggs, Harry Shealy, Margaret Shealy and Destiny Walker are listed as supporters from Aiken. Brittany Glover in North Augusta also offered her endorsement, according to the list, which was emailed out.
"Joe and I are grateful for every leader who stands by us in this race, but as a teacher myself, I am especially proud of the many educators who have joined our campaign," Dr. Jill Biden, the former vice president's wife, said in a statement.
The widespread endorsements come one month before the Palmetto State's first-in-the-South presidential primary. Biden has been a Democratic favorite in South Carolina. There will be no Republican primary in the state this year.
Education – and the crucial role educators play – has been a hot topic in South Carolina for a while. Last year, thousands of teachers and supporters flooded the capitol grounds in Columbia to protest and advocate for better working conditions, among other wanted improvements.
State lawmakers have said education will again dominate the Legislature this year.