Those serving and those who have served in the military were recognized and eulogized Monday by a string of elected officials and community leaders at a Veterans Day ceremony in Aiken.
Dozens of veterans, family members, friends and supporters attended.
As the first to deliver remarks at length, state Rep. Bill Taylor, an Aiken Republican, was quick to thank the "soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines." It is because of their individual and collective acts, he explained, that the "American experiment is still alive," a reference to the founding of the nation and its enshrinement of democratic values so many years ago.
"It has been said that without our veterans, Americans would be speaking Russian, German, Japanese or, perhaps, Arabic," Taylor continued, speaking in front of a remembrance wall at the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park along Richland Avenue. "We know one thing for certain: that without our veterans, America would not be a blessed America."
The lawmaker's speech was met with applause, notably when he discussed the rebuilding of American military might and influence.
Aiken County Veterans Affairs Director Dwight Bradham Jr. – a retired major who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq – also spoke Monday morning, thanking everyone who "figuratively signed a blank check and swore an oath to protect and defend" American freedoms, values and laws.
"As I look out among the crowd gathered here today, I see in your eyes and faces the pride and sacrifices for your military service," said Bradham, later acknowledging family members for their sacrifices as well.
Bradham has been the area's veterans affairs director for several years. Bradham's great uncle served during World War II, and his father served in the U.S. Army, as was previously reported by the Aiken Standard.
Two veterans at the morning ceremony – Wayne Phillips, who served aboard the USS Lafayette (SSBN-616), and Ron Peterson, who served in the Marine Corps and was a flamethrower operator – said the recognition of service and sacrifice so synonymous with Veterans Day remains incredibly important.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Monday described his city as one of character. Veterans, he said, certainly contribute to that.
The Marine Corps League James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 organized the hourlong event.