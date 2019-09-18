A sizable crowd of seniors was drawn to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Wednesday to learn more about elderly services available in Aiken.
For many, the annual Aiken Senior Extravaganza is a valuable resource fair that provides info about services that will be critical to them soon — or right now.
"I'm impressed," said Barbara Sovine, who was attending the event for the first time. "I'm very impressed. I got so much information on stuff I was wanting to know and didn't know who to ask. Now I know who to ask."
Over 80 area businesses were represented at this year's Aiken Senior Extravaganza. Among those businesses were hospice services, faith groups, therapy clinics, and funeral homes.
The businesses were on-site to answer questions about what they could provide for the needs of the elderly in the community.
Free health screenings were provided by Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
The Aiken Senior Extravaganza also provided specialized 45-minute educational seminars throughout the day on certain topics to help educate seniors about bettering their health.
Ruth Doe, who was getting her blood pressure taken at the resource fair, said she was looking forward to attending her next class.
"It's (for) my knee pain," Doe explained.
Door prizes and other free gifts were provided to those in attendance by the vendors.