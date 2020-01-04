Since 1962, the Senior Men's Club of Aiken has provided an outlet for friendship and fellowship for men 55 years old and older.
“The purpose is really social,” said Ron Ferris, the club's outgoing president, after the December meeting at Woodside Plantation Country Club. “We don't have a mission. It's just to get together for fellowship once a month. It's a social get-together for senior men.”
The club, which currently has about 117 members, Ferris said, meets for lunch the third Wednesday of the month from September to June at Woodside.
Members can invite their spouses or other female guests to the December and June meetings. Those meetings also feature entertainment. At the December 2019 meeting, M'Aiken Music, an all-female a capella vocal group, sang Christmas songs and carols.
“Those are our big events,” Ferris said. “Those dates are always a highlight for the group.”
At the other monthly meetings during the year, members hear a speaker, Ferris said.
Speakers have included Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt; Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker; Jim O'Loughlin, the CEO of Aiken Regional Medical Centers; and Anne Campbell, a former board member of Saratoga WarHorse, a nonprofit that provides military veterans with emotional issues the opportunity to interact and bond with former thoroughbred racehorses.
“We have a variety of programs,” Ferris said. “They've all been very good and very notable people from the community.”
The club also presents its Man of the Year Award annually “in recognition of outstanding service to the community and the club.” The club named Gordon Lewis its 2019 Man of the Year at its December meeting.
Ferris said the Senior Men's Club members are from “all over Aiken County,” not only the Aiken area, and include Aiken natives and people who have settled in Aiken from all over the world.
The only membership requirement is that men must be 55 years old or older “and a good citizen."
"That's it,” Ferris said.
Potential members can join by attending a monthly meeting with a member or approaching any member and filling out a membership form, Ferris said.
“We would love to have a more diverse membership,” Ferris said. “It's really a delightful group. They support the monthly meetings, and the board members and committee members do a lot of hard work. They make it easy for whoever the presiding president is.”
Ferris recently passed the gavel to new president Art Smith. Richard Marczeski is returning as vice president and Jim Byrd as treasurer.
The club's board members are Eric Foreman, Spence Grotheer, Jeff Wallace, Paul Ebel, Jim Byrd, Richard Marczewski, Art Smith, Ron Ferris and Rick Endler.