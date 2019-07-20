The Aiken Senior Men's Club held its monthly meeting at the Woodside Plantation Country Club on June 19. This month spouses of members were invited for lunch, entertainment and opportunities to meet or make friends. About 150 members and guests participated in the June meeting. The current membership is about 120 with a cap of 130. The club does not meet in July and August.
Entertainment was provided by the DePriest String Quartet. The quartet has been performing at events for about two decades and is in demand in South Carolina and Georgia. They perform a wide range of music including classical music, Broadway tunes, film scores, cultural songs and more.
To become a member of the Aiken Senior Men's Club, call Rick Endler at 803-649-7697.