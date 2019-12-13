Dr. Jim O’Loughlin, PhD., MBA, MS, addressed the Aiken Senior Men’s Club at Woodside Plantation Country Club on Nov. 20. O’Loughlin has served as president and CEO at multiple hospitals throughout the United States.
The theme was about the changing nature of healthcare. Traditional primary health care has been provided by large regional hospitals like Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Aiken Regional is now actively recruiting doctors to join its staff. Currently, new services and physician specialists are being planned for Aiken in order to eliminate the need for local patients to drive to Augusta, O'Loughlin said.
According to O'Loughlin, Americans are spending about 20% on healthcare. That’s 1 in 5 dollars. Walmart sees benefit in flying employees to top hospitals for care. Other companies like Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan’s Haven may be forming clinically integrated networks.
The trend is to provide consumer-oriented health care. Small urgent care facilities are being offered in metro areas. These centers are close to those in need of care and accept walk-in patients, O'Loughlin said. They offer lower copays and deductibles and treat wounds, minor trauma, minor procedures, prescribe medications, set closed fractures, offer vaccinations and other conditions commonly treated in ERs.
These facilities fill the gap. There are about 1,600 in 42 states available now. Local drug stores and grocery chains also offer vaccinations. The providers read ECGs and X-Rays with immediate access choices.
Virtual medicine is bringing other changes to healthcare including:
70% of patients are open to the idea of virtual doctor visits,
69% of hospitals use mobile technology to view a patient,
More than half of hospitals/systems have a mobile technology in place,
Some pacemakers automatically alert a physician of arrhythmia-based events and
More than half of all hospitals have remote monitoring technology alerts along with Emergency Medical Response capabilities.
More than 97,000 mobile apps are currently in the market. Some apps allow a person to review the performance and prices of doctors and hospitals. Their success rates are also available, O'Loughlin said. About 52% of hospitals provide mobile access to patients with chronic diseases.
More than half of Kaiser Permanente’s patients are monitored virtually with remote monitoring systems. Data is automatically sent directly to a nurse or doctor from home. The monitoring service includes feedback on blood pressure, medications, glucose levels and more.
O'Loughlin also talked about how Uber is considering turning from just a taxi service to include rides for nurses with home delivery of medications such as flu shots on demand. Can drones provide rapid response to ambulatory care? Think about it.
O’Loughlin’s presentation was well received by the Men’s Club membership.
For information on the Aiken Senior Men’s Club and membership questions, call Rick Endler at 803-649-7697 or email afendler@bellsouth.net.