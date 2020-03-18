A proposal for the construction of a senior living community on Whiskey Road is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The applicant is Lotus Park Senior Living – Aiken LLC, and the engineer is Southern Partners Inc. of Augusta.
Plans call for the senior living community to be built on 4.83 acres of property between Aiken and New Ellenton near the South Meadows neighborhood and Talatha Church Road.
The Planning Commission also is scheduled to consider the plans for the construction of Community Ministry of North Augusta’s new campus. The 1.94-acre site is at 531 Belvedere-Clearwater Road in North Augusta.
The applicant is Cranston Engineering of Augusta, which is acting on behalf of Community Ministry of North Augusta.
There will be a food pantry, a family counseling center and a thrift store on the campus.
Community Ministry of North Augusta currently has a ministry and thrift store at 646 East Buena Vista Ave. in North Augusta.
Other items on the agenda for the Planning Commission’s meeting include a couple of requests for zoning changes.
One involves 20 acres on Gregory Road. The property is north of Aiken between Reynolds Pond Road and Interstate 20.
The applicant, James Butler, wants to change the zoning for the land from Industrial to Urban Development.
The other request involves 84.12 acres on Columbia Highway North between Aiken and Interstate 20. The applicant, Juan Silva, is seeking to change the zoning from Urban Development to Rural Development.
Silva has appeared before the Planning Commission previously to discuss the zoning change.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the Government Center’s first floor.