State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey on Tuesday said he supports cracking down on distracted driving, an issue two Aiken Republicans filed legislation about months prior.

"There are more and more people who are getting in car accidents, and if you talk to law enforcement, the people who are actually investigating these accidents, distracted driving is the number one reason, right?" Massey, an Edgefield Republican, said. "So if we can help that to some degree, then I'm certainly willing to listen."

The senator's comments came after a legislative update presented to the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce. Massey spoke alongside state Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, and state Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta.

All three men are members of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation.

According to Massey, finding the right solutions to curb distracted driving, and its often fatal consequences, requires more feedback.

"I think we need to really talk about that, and honestly, we ought to do a better job of engaging the public to see what they think we ought to be doing," he said.

Drivers in Georgia are not allowed to text and drive, let alone hold their phones. The proximity of Augusta, North Augusta and Aiken – Georgia and South Carolina – means the measure is widely recognized on this side of the Savannah River.

"How many people here talk on their cellphone when they go into Georgia and hold it in their hand?" Young asked the crowd Tuesday. "How many of you don't? That's against the law over there."

Georgia's clampdown "seems to be" working, Massey said.

"So if we can do those things, if we can kind of protect people from distracted drivers, then I think that's something we need to look at," he continued.

State Rep. Bill Taylor, an Aiken Republican, has filed at least two distracted driving bills, which he had coined Driving Under the Influence of an Electronic Device, or "DUI-E" for short.

In March, following debate on the House floor, Taylor's legislation was referred back to committee. Taylor at the time said that was likely the death of that matter.

"You can never predict the legislative process, but I'm not encouraged," he said.

Days later, Young filed a similar bill in the Senate: the South Carolina Hands-Free Act. Young on Tuesday said testimony will be heard this fall.

Both bills would make it illegal to, among other things, hold a phone, call, text, watch a video, email or use the internet while driving.