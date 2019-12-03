Just one day after Rick Perry stepped down as the secretary of energy, the Senate confirmed a successor.

Dan Brouillette's nomination was approved Monday night 70-15, a vote close on the heels of a preliminary hearing and a favorable report from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where Brouillette enjoyed bipartisan backing.

South Carolina's senators, Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, did not vote on the matter. Both of Nevada's senators — who have been highly critical of the Energy Department, the pursuit of Yucca Mountain, and the half-metric ton of plutonium sent to their state from the Savannah River Site — voted against Brouillette.

Brouillette joins President Donald Trump's cabinet and takes the reins at a multibillion-dollar department that oversees everything from energy production to nuclear weapons maintenance. He's no stranger, either: Up until recently, he was Perry's deputy, a credential lawmakers pointed to in arguing for his confirmation.

"I congratulate Dan on his confirmation to be secretary of energy and look forward to working with him even more closely to build on his strong record as deputy secretary," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said in a statement.

The president tapped Brouillette Nov. 7 to replace Perry, who had announced he'd be leaving the top spot at the Energy Department Dec. 1. Murkowski had said she hoped to move Brouillette through the system expeditiously.

"Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled," Trump wrote on Twitter. "A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!"

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, has said Trump's selection of Brouillette was wise.

It's not immediately clear when the new secretary will be sworn in. Perry was sworn in March 2, 2017, shortly after Trump's inauguration.

Brouillette previously served as the senior vice president and head of public policy at insurance giant United Services Automobile Association, often referred to as USAA. Before that, he was a vice president at Ford Motor Co. He has visited the Savannah River Site and Plant Vogtle in nearby Georgia, and has sat down with USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan to discuss a local project.

In a post on Twitter, Brouillette said his confirmation was an honor.

"Together, we are going to change lives for the better, keep our country secure, and conquer the challenges that lie ahead," he wrote.