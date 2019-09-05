U.S. Sen. Tim Scott next month will speak in Aiken about opportunity zones, an investment and redevelopment program he spearheaded in Congress.

The lunch event with the South Carolina Republican is set for Oct. 10 at Newberry Hall, according to an announcement made Thursday and later confirmed by his office.

Opportunity Zones are designated tracts of land meant to attract private development by way of tax incentives. The opportunity zone program went into effect with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act near the end of 2017.

Aiken has one Opportunity Zone, generally located on the Northside. It includes the much-talked-about old Aiken County hospital property and is home to approximately 6,000 people. The median household income there is shy of $26,000, according to an Opportunity Zone website set up by the state.

Scott and Vice President Mike Pence in February together toured an Opportunity Zone in the Columbia area. In a follow-up speech, the vice president described Opportunity Zones as "areas of the country that for too long have been left behind."

Scott described the program as an "olive branch of hope."

"It's that notion that everyone in every place at any time should be blessed with opportunities," the senator continued.

The October luncheon will be hosted by a breadth of elected officials and community leaders including Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon; City Council member Lessie Price; state Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken; Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker; and Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire.

Osbon and others will provide an update about local opportunity zones, according to the event description.

Tickets for the event are required. They can be purchased via Eventbrite.