Security Federal Corp., the holding company for Security Federal Bank, announced results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30.
Net income increased $64,000 or 3.5% to $1.9 million or $0.64 per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $1.8 million or $0.62 per share for the same quarter in 2018. Year to date net income increased $422,000 or 11.9% to $4.0 million or $1.34 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3.6 million or $1.20 per share for the same period in 2018. Increases in net interest income and non-interest income contributed to the increase in earnings, but were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.
Net interest income increased $1.1 million to $14.4 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to $13.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company’s net interest margin increased to 3.37% for the six months ended June 30, compared to 3.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Interest income on loans increased $975,000 or 8.8% during the first half of 2019, which was attributable to an $18.0 million or 4.3% increase in the average loan balance combined with a 23 basis point increase in the interest yield on loans. Total average earning assets increased $47.3 million or 5.8% to $862.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Year to date non-interest income increased 23.7% to $4.7 million compared to $3.8 million for the first six months in 2018. The most significant increases were in net gain on sale of investments and grant income. Net gain on sale of investments increased $525,000 to $961,000 during the first six months of 2019.
During 2019, the company received a Bank Enterprise Award grant from the United States Department of the Treasury in the amount of $277,000 in recognition of its continued commitment to community development in economically distressed areas. A similar grant was received in 2018, but not until the third quarter.
Total assets increased to $973.4 million at June 30, from $912.6 million at Dec. 31, 2018. Net loans receivable increased to $441.6 million at June 30. Investment and mortgage-backed securities increased $46.8 million or 11.4% to $456.7 million at June 30. Total deposits increased to $786.4 million at June 30.