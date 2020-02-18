Security Federal Corp., the holding company for Security Federal Bank, announced earnings results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31.
Fourth quarter financial highlights include:
• Net income of $1.6 million, an increase of $52,000 or 3.4%;
• Average interest earning assets grew $63.8 million to $909 million at 12/31/2019;
• Total interest income increased $371,000, or 4.2%, to $9.1 million;
• Total non-interest income increased $189,000 or 10.4% to $2.0 million.
Annual comparative financial highlights include:
• Net income of $7.8 million was highest annual earnings in company history;
• Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 3.6%, to $28.6 million;
• Interest income increased $3.9 million, or 11.7%, to $36.9 million, while interest expense increased $2.9 million, or 52.5%, to $8.3 million;
• Non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 18.6%, to $9.1 million;
• Increased quarterly dividend payment to $0.10 per share;
• The bank opened its 17th full service branch, located in Augusta.
Security Federal has 17 full service branches located in South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank. Insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.