Security Federal Corp., the holding company for Security Federal Bank, announced results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30.
Third quarter financial highlights include:
• Net income of $2.2 million was highest in company history.
• Average interest earning assets grew $78 million to $912 million.
• Average yield on interest earning assets increased 13 bps points to 4.25%.
• Interest income increased $1.1 million, or 13.3%, to $9.6 million.
• Interest expense increased $862,000 or 60.3% to $2.3 million.
• Net interest income increased to $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.
• Non-interest income increased $339,000, or 16.4%, to $2.4 million.
• Increased quarterly dividend payment to $0.10 per share.
• The bank opened its 17th full service branch, located in Augusta.
Balance sheet highlights and capital management include:
• Total assets increased $89 million, or 9.9% to $991 million.
• Investment securities increased $64 million, or 16.1%, to $460 million.
• Net loans receivable increased $30 million or 7.0% from to $454 million.
• Deposits increased $64 million, or 8.5%, to $815 million.
• Book value per share increased to $31.22.
Security Federal has 17 full service branches located in South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the bank and insurance services are provided by the bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance Inc.