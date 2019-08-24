The Security Federal Corporation has announced an increase in cash dividends.
Security Federal Corp., parent company of Security Federal Bank, announced that a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share will be paid on or about Sept. 15 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 31.
This is the 115th consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the bank’s conversion in October 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the bank’s continued profitability.
Security Federal Bank has 16 full-service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina, and Evans, Georgia.
A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the bank, and insurance services are provided by the bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance Inc.
Security Federal Corp. common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.