The office of South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond is accepting the nominations for this year’s Angel awards.
Every year, the Secretary of State honors several charitable organizations as “Angels.”
To be eligible for the honor, an organization must use at least 80 percent of its contributions for charitable services, have been in existence for three years or more, make good use of volunteer assistance, and not rely heavily on government grants or grants from other organizations.
Letters of nomination for the 2019 Angels can be sent to the Secretary of State’s Office, Division of Public Charities, 1205 Pendleton Street, Suite 525, Columbia, S.C. 29201. Nominations also can be sent to charities@sos.sc.gov.
Letters of nomination should include the name of the charitable organization, the organization’s location and/or contact information, and the reasons why the organization should be honored as an Angel.
The Secretary of State’s office will accept nominations through October 7.
In 2017, Friends of the Animal Shelter was honored as an Angel. Aiken Performing Arts was recognized as an Angel in 2016.
For more information, visit sos.sc.gov.