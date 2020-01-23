Tick. Tock.

The Doomsday Clock, a metaphor and visible gut check meant to warn the public of how close the world is to destruction by technological or other means, has been set to 100 seconds to midnight.

The new position — the closest it's ever been to the hopeless 12 a.m. — was unveiled Thursday morning at a Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists conference in Washington, D.C. The clock had been set to 11:58 p.m., a two-minute warning, since 2018, a timeframe described by the group as a period of "new abnormal."

"Today, we feel no more optimistic," Rachel Bronson, the president and CEO of the nonprofit, said in introductory remarks. She continued: "It would be a privilege and an honor to move the hands of the Doomsday Clock away from midnight. But our current situation does not warrant that."

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was founded in 1945 by scientists who were involved with the Manhattan Project, what is often seen as the dawn of the nuclear age. The clock began ticking two years later.

The farthest the clock's hands have been from midnight — predicted ruin — was after the Cold War in 1991.

This 100-seconds-to-midnight verdict, decided by a Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists panel, represents a confluence of nuclear, climate and disinformation woes, experts at the Thursday conference explained. While nuclear weapons and geopolitics have long been part of the Doomsday Clock calculus, climate change and the cyber realm are relatively new variables.

"The fact that the Doomsday Clock hands now sit a mere 100 seconds from midnight signals really bad news, indeed," said Robert Rosner, the chairman of the bulletin's Science and Security Board. Rosner is the former director of and chief scientist at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. "We have, indeed, normalized a very dangerous world in terms of the risks of nuclear warfare and climate change."

A brew of high danger and low margin for error — churned further by information warfare — could prove disastrous, others cautioned. Sleepwalking, as Sharon Squassoni, another member of the science and security bloc, put it, is not an option.

This year marks the first time the clock has used seconds, not minutes, for its measurement.

"The time we set reflects the considered judgement by the board that we are rapidly losing our bearings in a nuclear-weapons landscape that may expand beyond our recognition," Squassoni, a weapons and nonproliferation specialist, said.

The 2020 ruling — a little more than 1½ minutes from the end — was swayed by recent events the world over.

Robert Latiff, a retired U.S. Air Force major general and member of the Science and Security Board, likened the world to a pressure cooker. Among the influences cited Thursday were the Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and the various retreats from it, as well as tensions with North Korea and leader Kim Jong Un.

The greater Aiken County area, including nearby Georgia, has long had its hands in nuclear matters. The Savannah River Site, then the Savannah River Plant, was built in the early 1950s to produce materials for nuclear weapons.

Nowadays, the focus there is primarily environmental cleanup, though a new weapons mission — plutonium pit production, forging nuclear weapon cores — has been recommended for the south-of-Aiken reservation.