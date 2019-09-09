Deputies charged a second teenager in connection with the armed robbery of a New Ellenton teen in May 2018.

Jacquin Kyjuan Woods, 18, of Irmo was charged Sept. 5 with armed robbery accord to jail reports.

Deputies met with the victim along with the victim's mother and father at the New Ellenton police department on May 25, 2018, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The victim told deputies he knew Woods from school and the two planned to hangout that weekend, according to the report.

The victim reported Woods asked him to meet him at a parking lot at Dry Branch Road, according to the report.

Upon arrival, the victim said he saw Woods standing with another person, later identified as Shikorian Markel Corbitt, 17, of New Ellenton.

After he stopped his vehicle, the victim told deputies Woods approached him, pulled out a gun and asked for his wallet, according to the report.

According to the report, the victim said he pulled out approximately $80 in cash and gave it to Woods.

The victim told deputies that Woods then racked the slide of the gun back and pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.

After Woods reportedly tried to shoot the gun a second time, the victim said he ducked his head, fled and reported the incident to the New Ellenton Police Department.

On June 2, 2018, Corbitt turned himself in to the Aiken County detention center where he was later released on a $30,000 bond, records show.

Woods was arrested Sept. 5 and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.