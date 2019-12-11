A second man is facing charges related to a November shooting incident in Perry. The incident stemmed from an argument in the Dollar General parking lot.

Branchon Daquez Golson, 23, of Salley was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree assault, according to jail records.

On Nov. 11, deputies arrived at the store located on Walker Road in Perry around 6:36 p.m. and spoke with witnesses in relation to a shooting incident, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies reported the suspects and victim were not at the incident location upon arrival, according to the report.

Witnesses said Golson and another suspect identified as Shavonte Pontoo, 24, of Wagener got into an argument with the victim in the parking lot, according to the report.

The victim exited the store and started fighting with Pontoo, a witness told deputies.

After the fight, Golson allegedly started shooting at the victim as he was leaving the parking lot in a vehicle, the report states.

Deputies retrieved three .40 caliber shells and dreads believed to be from subject's head from the parking lot.

Deputies later met with the victim who said he had had a verbal argument with the suspect because of how he was dressed in overalls, the report states.

The victim told deputies he had walked away and went inside the store.

When he left the store, the victim said the suspects continued arguing and during the altercation Pontoo made verbal indications that he was carrying a firearm and threatened to use it, according to the report.

The victim said he struck Pontoo because he believed the suspect had a firearm and did not want to get shot.

The victim reported seeing Pontoo fire two shots at him as he walked away, according to the report. The victim further alleged that Golson had fired three shots toward him and his vehicle.

Golson was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Wednesday.

Pontoo was taken to the detention center shortly after being charged on Nov. 27 and was issued a $30,000 bond, according to the detention center.