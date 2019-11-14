A second suspect was charged Wednesday in connection with an October home invasion in Aiken.

Christopher Lee Sanders, 46, of Aiken was charged with domestic violence third degree, simple larceny, possession of a weapons during a deadly crime, grand larceny, armed robbery, and burglary first degree, according jail records.

Deputies responded to a home off Reynolds Pond Road in reference to a home invasion on Oct. 11, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Deputies were told one of the victims, who was 81, was speaking to an unknown individual who forced entry into the home, according to the report.

Victims reported a second individual was posted at the front door, and a third suspect was standing outside, according to the report.

Victims told deputies the first suspect was bearing a handgun and demanded money, the report states.

According to the report, the suspects stole money, 20 vehicle titles and a wallet.

Charlene Michelle Harshaw, 28, of North Augusta was also charged in connection with the home invasion on Nov. 1 and is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.

Sanders also faces charges for an alleged domestic violence case that occurred on Oct. 20.

Deputies spoke with a victim who said Sanders slapped her, took her phone, her money and a Dollar General bag with unknown contents, according to a Sheriff's Office incident report.

The victim said she and Sanders use to be in a relationship but she moved to get away from him, according to the report.

The suspect stopped by asking for a place to stay but allegedly became violent when the victim refused to give him her phone, according to the report.

Deputies later spoke to Sanders by phone.

The suspect denied harming the victim or stealing her phone. Sanders also stated he did not want to meet with officers to discuss the incident, according to the report.

Sanders was arrested and taken to the Aiken County detention center.

Sanders was issued a $4,625 bond for charges relating to the domestic violence charge but was denied bond for charges related to the home invasion, according to the detention center.