Harold Antonio Bates Jr., 18, of New Ellenton was charged with murder on Wednesday. 

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office

A second suspect involved in a deadly drive-by shooting on Aug. 2 has been detained and charged. 

Harold Antonio Bates Jr., 18, of New Ellenton was charged with murder, according to jail records. 

Bates surrendered himself to law enforcement earlier Wednesday morning, Lt. Jake Mahoney said. 

Both Douse and Whyzdom Antonio Douse, 19, of Aiken are charged with the murder of 17-year-old who was shot and killed during the early morning drive-by.

Bates was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Wednesday, according to an Aiken County Department of Public Safety incident report. 

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. 

