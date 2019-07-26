This was a special week for the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Offices in both Aiken County and Barnwell County, which simultaneously held separate murder trials and achieved guilty verdicts in each.
Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Strom Thurmond said this was his first.
In Aiken County, the state tried a man charged with the 2016 murder of 22-year-old Tiquan Lartrell Oakman, while in Barnwell County, another man was on trial for the 2017 murder of 36-year-old George Lee Grimes.
In these two separate trials, both men were found guilty and, coincidentally, received nearly the same sentence.
Aiken County trial
Tequan Holmes, 29, of Aiken, had pleaded not guilty in a previous hearing to Oakman's murder, along with the charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime and second-degree burglary, records show.
Holmes' trial began Tuesday and ended on Wednesday.
Solicitor Beth Ann Young, who prosecuted Holmes' case, said the jury heard several witnesses and was presented with evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Following closing arguments Wednesday, the jury deliberated for a short time and returned a guilty verdict against Holmes on all charges, except second-degree burglary, which the state dropped, Young said.
The judge presiding over the case sentenced Holmes to 40 years in prison for the murder of Oakman, records show.
On June 18, 2016, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Boucher Court around 10 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting, according to the incident report.
Investigators reported finding Oakman lying face down in the driveway with apparent gunshot wounds. The Aiken County Coroner's Office pronounced Oakman dead at the scene.
Following an investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for Holmes' arrest the same day, records show.
On June 19, deputies received information that Holmes was staying at his uncle's house in Aiken County. They arrived at the residence, where Holmes was found, arrested and taken to the Aiken County detention center.
Investigators searched Holmes' uncle's house following his arrest, where they found a gun hidden behind the microwave in the kitchen, Young said.
The gun was sent over to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators, where it was discovered the weapon used .32 caliber bullets, matching the bullets used to murder Oakman, she said.
Holmes is still being held at the detention center, as of Friday evening, while he waits to be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections in Columbia to serve his sentence.
Barnwell County trial
As Holmes' trial was underway in Aiken, a jury in Barnwell County was listening to evidence being presented in a trial for Ricky Lamont Williams, charged with the 2017 murder of 36-year-old George Lee Grimes.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Solicitor David Miller and Assistant Solicitor Michael Emmer, both with the Second Judicial Circuit.
The trial lasted from Monday to Wednesday, and, after hearing closing arguments from attorneys on both sides, the jury left the courtroom to deliberate. After a short time, the jury returned with a guilty verdict against Williams for murder, records state.
Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Williams to 41 years in prison for Grimes' murder.
Miller noted a coincidence between Williams' sentence and his age – 41.
On July 23, 2017, the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office responded around 6:51 p.m. to 461 Fairway Lane, where they found Grimes' body inside a vehicle, according to the report.
Investigators spoke with witnesses and found posts on Williams' social media account, leading them to believe Williams had gotten in a heated argument with Grimes over drugs, Miller said.
They found out Grimes had paid Williams for drugs using counterfeit money and would no longer pick up his phone, he said.
Williams found out where Grimes was going to be on July 23, after talking with two drug addicts who claimed they were going to meet Grimes. Williams followed them to Fairway Lane, where Grimes was sitting in his vehicle. He walked up to Grimes' car, shot him in the head and fled the scene, Miller said.
"This all happened in broad daylight," Miller said. "Drugs and gun violence go hand in hand, and this is yet another tragic result from that deadly combination. We remain committed to aggressively prosecuting violent criminals plaguing our communities, and we thank the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office for their diligent work in this investigation."
Some time after the murder, Williams was arrested in Tennessee with a woman. He was held there until he could be extradited back to Barnwell County to be charged.
Williams will be held at the Barnwell County jail until he can be transported to SCDC to serve his sentence.