Aiken is getting a second Diablo’s Southwest Grill.

It will be located on the Southside at 1941 Whiskey Road, which is next to Starbucks.

From March 2016 until the summer of 2018, there was a Chipotle Mexican Grill in that space.

The new Diablo's restaurant is scheduled to open in mid-February and will have 18 to 25 full- and part-time employees, Jennifer Keilholtz told the Aiken Standard during a telephone interview on Tuesday.

She works for Diablo’s founders: Carl Wallace and brothers Brandon and Brad Wall.

Keilholtz is the human resources coordinator for the restaurants.

“We’re super glad to be in Aiken,” she said. “It is a beautiful town.”

The first Diablo’s opened in Aiken at 3553 Richland Ave. West in June 2015.

That restaurant is a franchise “owned by a group of individuals that will own the Aiken No. 2 store,” Keilhotz said.

“The first Aiken store does really well,” she continued. “We wanted something far enough away from our other stores so we didn’t have so many in one area, but close enough that there still would be brand recognition.”

The only other Diablo’s in Aiken County is at 1279 Knox Ave. in North Augusta.

Diablo’s restaurants serve burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos and salads.

The website for the eateries describes their style as “fast-casual.” There are more than a dozen Diablo's eateries in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

The new Aiken Diablo’s “is going to be the exact same in the best way,” Keilholtz said. “It will be consistent with every other Diablo’s.”

For more information, visit diablossouthwestgrill.com.