A second Aiken teen was charged Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal shoes at gunpoint in Hahn Village earlier this month.

Montavius Aquise Kemp, 19, of Aiken, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

A victim told police he was robbed of his Jordan shoes at gunpoint on Jan. 11, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.

A victim reported to being stopped by Kemp and Decavien Alerieus Williams, 17, of Aiken in front of the basketball court in Hahn Village where the suspects demanded the victim to give them his shoes, the report states.

After the victim refused, both suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and proceeded to beat the victim with the weapons, causing injury the the victim's ear, according to the report.

The victim reported a witness, an unnamed 17-year-old, intervened to help defend the victim, according to the report.

The witness further described the weapons as "black semi-automatic style pistols," according to the report.

Both the victim and the witness reported seeing the two suspects leave on a black and grey moped with only one of the victim's Jordan shoes, the report states.

Kemp was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held Friday morning.

Williams was arrested and charged Jan. 14. He was also being held in the detention as of Friday morning.