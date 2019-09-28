Fire trucks, vendors and spectators filled a portion of the Western Carolina State Fair Grounds Saturday as local fire departments went head to head in friendly competition for the 2019 Aiken County Fire Muster.
Aiken County Firefighters Association President Joshua Oxendine said this was the county's second time holding a Fire Muster event and noticed a drastic growth in attendance from visitors, vendors and participating fire departments.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven local fire departments competed in challenges that highlighted skills and challenges firefighters face while on duty.
Challenges included a race to put on fire equipment, a classic water bucket fill-up race, and an obstacle course where crews had to save an injured person and push a large barrel through a course with only water from a fire hose.
Fire departments from throughout the county are competing at this year’s Aiken County Fire Muster! @aikenstandard pic.twitter.com/LFIDOKKAQe— 🐶📰 Matthew Enfinger📰🐶 (@matt_enfinger) September 28, 2019
Although departments competed against each other, Lt. Tyler McDonough with the Jackson Fire Department enjoyed the camaraderie the event brought between departments.
"It's definitely nice to get all of our departments together and participate as one because we don't get to do this much unless its a call," McDonough said. "It makes it more of a family. That's what it's suppose to be, a brotherhood.
The event not only brought together local fire departments, it allowed visitors to see and learn tactics firefighters use while on duty.
Visitors like Debbie Gordon and her two sons, Conner and Logan, said they enjoyed seeing firefighters in action.
"I think it brings perspective to what these fire fighters have to do everyday to protect themselves and the people they're going after," Debbie said.
Heat did play a large factor in the series of competitions.
The Fire Muster event was momentarily paused when a firefighter passed out while attempting to complete one of the courses. Officers from each department participating rushed to aid their fellow firefighter.
Oxendine said the firefighter was responsive when Emergency Medical Services took her to seek additional medical attention.
Awards were given away for the top three teams participating in the Fire Muster.
Teams were awarded points based on how long it took them to complete each course.
The Columbia County Fire Department won first with 14 points followed by New Ellenton Fire Department in second with 13 points and Couchtown Fire Department in third with 12 points.
Oxendine said the ACFA is definitely looking forward to holding the event next year.
He said the ACFA is already in the process of working on a contract for next year's event with the Western Carolina State Fair Grounds.
Oxendine hopes next year's event will include more vendor space and more departments competing.
"I think this event and the way we do these events bring these firefighters closer," Oxendine said. "Aiken is such a big county that these guy never see each other. I think it builds camaraderie. It turned out great."
Oxendine said fire departments throughout the area are always looking for volunteers. For information on how to volunteer, visit the ACFA's website at www.aikencountyfirefighter.com.