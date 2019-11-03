Voters will be going to the polls in municipalities other than Aiken during Tuesday’s general election in Aiken County.
Local seats are up for grabs in Burnettown, Monetta, Perry, Salley and Wagener.
Voters will have the option in all races in those towns to “write in” the name of a candidate instead of choosing from among those who filed officially to run.
In Burnettown, incumbents James McIntosh and Hector Rodriguez are the two candidates for the two town council seats.
Incumbent Charles McCormick is the only candidate for mayor in Monetta.
Also in Monetta, incumbent Jeffrey McKay is the lone candidate who filed to seek a seat on town council, but two positions are open.
In mid-October, Jerry Martin notified the Aiken County Registration and Elections office that he intended to run for a seat on town council as a write-in candidate.
Shannon Christofferson and incumbent Tony E. Thompson Sr. are the candidates for Seat 3 on town council in Perry.
Incumbent Jenell Gilbert is the only candidate who filed to seek Seat 4 on town council in Perry.
In Salley, incumbent Nathan R. “Bob” Salley is running unopposed for mayor.
Incumbent Marion Milhouse Jr. and Rhonda Poole are vying for Seat 2 on Salley’s town council.
In Wagener, George Cowboy Day, Jennie Marshall, Kelvin Mitchell, incumbent George Smith and incumbent Ann McLaurin Widener are the candidates for the two seats open on town council.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.