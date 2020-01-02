Dr. Sean Alford, the former Aiken County Public Schools superintendent, has been hired by the lead contractor at the Savannah River Site and will serve in a significant leadership role there.
Alford begins his job as chief administrative officer for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions on Jan. 6, according to information reviewed by the Aiken Standard. SRNS is the management and operations contractor at the site, 30 minutes south of Aiken, and oversees most of the work done there — including nuclear cleanup and weapons production.
Stuart MacVean, the president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, announced the hiring Thursday morning in an email to employees.
"Sean is an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in leadership, strategic thinking, and management in a highly regulated and measured environment," MacVean's email reads. "He has served as an effective and inspiring change leader for a number of organizations with large stakeholder visibility."
MacVean's dispatch mentions Alford's background in education and how the two worked closely over the years. MacVean wrote that he looked forward to continuing that relationship.
In a brief interview with the Aiken Standard on Thursday afternoon, Alford said he was "without a doubt" excited about the opportunity.
"To be able to join an organization like SRNS is not only a privilege," he said, "but it's an honor."
Alford stepped away from his role as superintendent in mid-September. Three members of the governing Aiken County School Board resigned shortly after in apparent protest. Replacements have since been elected.
In exchange for his voluntary resignation, Alford received more than $220,000. His sudden exit — certainly controversial — was preceded by allegations that he made severe threats to an employee.
As the chief administrative officer, Alford will "provide leadership" for "human capital and business management services," according to the widespread SRNS email. The administrative position is described as vital, as the Savannah River Site jockeys for new ventures and angles itself for enduring missions.
Norman Powell, the SRNS senior vice president of business services, and Carol Barry, the SRNS senior vice president of workforce services, will report to the former superintendent.
"Please join me in welcoming Dr. Sean Alford to the SRNS team and provide him with your full support as we continue to model excellence and deliver results on our important missions," MacVean wrote.
Alford joined Aiken County schools in 2015. Since his departure, the educator — as he describes himself on Twitter — has maintained a relatively low profile. This new job, however, will thrust him back into the spotlight, although a radically different kind.
Work done at the Savannah River Site ripples onto the local, national and international stages. Contracts at SRS are sometimes valued at more than $1 billion, and nuclear work is tightly monitored.
In the Thursday interview, Alford acknowledged that scope and responsibility.