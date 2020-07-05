Fresh features are in place on Great Oak Equine Assisted Program's acreage, with the help of Boy Scout Caleb Morris, an Aiken resident whose path to the Eagle Scout award in 2019 included a service project on Great Oak's behalf.
A sensory trail created by Morris and some Scouting cohorts won top honors – "Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year" – from Georgia-Carolina Council National Eagle Scout Association Committee, and is now eligible for a similar honor on the regional level.
A recent news release notes the creation includes a gate for riders to operate, a basketball goal, a mailbox, a bag-toss game and wind chimes, and took 211 service hours by Morris and several of his fellow Scouts in Troop 421, based at Cedar Creek Church.
Morris, 16, is preparing for his sophomore year at South Aiken High School. His parents are Ralph and Paige Morris.
Great Oak offers a variety of services based on the belief that "riders aged 4 years and older with emotional, cognitive, and physical challenges will find that equine interaction may improve their condition," as described on the organization's website.
The website also notes that progress is through "a dedicated group of passionate individuals and reliable horses under the professional affiliation" of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship.
Great Oak, on a 40-acre tract barely outside Aiken's municipal limits, is at 1123 Edgefield Highway, just north of Rutland Drive.