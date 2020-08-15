The entrances to Hitchcock Woods received a bit of a facelift recently. Scout Troop 115 showed up to assist Alexander Hanna, Eagle Scout contender, with the installation of his final project: new map boxes at each of the seven entrances to the woods.
The original map boxes, created in 1986, were professionally built by Bill Gibson and have stood the test of time.
Bennett Tucker, Hitchcock Woods superintendent, was contemplating replacing the boxes this year when Alex Hanna approached him.
“The roofs of the boxes were leaking, and it was time to hot glue the tops – rehab the roofs to the boxes – to seal them,” Tucker said.
Through the engineering of Jack Morris, Hanna’s Eagle Scout mentor, the enhanced design of the new boxes features a plexiglass door that allows visitors to see into the boxes while keeping out the elements.
The new design and concept was embraced, and the entire Boy Scout troop sawed, sanded, screwed, nailed and painted, seven new boxes. The boxes are now attached to the information boards, as opposed to being positioned on posts.
Eagle Scout is the highest-ranking achievement of a Boy Scout – the project one completes is the capstone achievement of this ranking. Skills gleaned from this project include: scheduling, budgeting, engineering, delegation, time management and field adjustment.
Hanna is a rising junior and will be attending Governor’s School for the Visual Arts in the fall.
“The invaluable skills you learn through a project like this will stay with you the rest of your life,” Alex said.