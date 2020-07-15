The City of Aiken has been approved for a major road project along University Parkway, though the scope of the project has been reduced.
After securing a $4.6 million grant several months prior from the South Carolina State Transportation Infrastructure Bank, the city will soon start work on several improvements along University Parkway.
The city met with the South Carolina State Transportation Infrastructure Bank on July 6 and was granted a request to expand University Parkway from Richland Avenue West to Medical Park Drive, a distance of 0.55 miles.
The project is estimated to cost $10.6 million. Entrances to Aiken Regional Medical Centers and USC Aiken are located on University Parkway.
The scope of the project was reduced by nearly a third, as the initial application for the project submitted in 2010 was set to run from Richland Avenue West to Robert M. Bell Parkway, a distance of 0.90 miles.
Along with the $4.6 million from the infrastructure bank, $3 million for the project will come from the city’s collected Capital Projects Sales Tax III funds and $3 million from Aiken County's Capital Projects Sales Tax III funds.
The project is expected to start by March 31, 2021, and be completed by October 2023.