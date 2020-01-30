The Center for Innovative Learning, known to some as the former Pinecrest Elementary School, has an employee with an unusual skill set these days, with karate champion Abia Williams on board as a hall monitor, security aide and mentor.
The Augusta resident, also known as a coach in South Aiken High School's basketball program, has several black belts spread among disciplines in karate, taekwondo and kung fu, and has met and studied with martial arts superstar Chuck Norris. Competition along the way has taken Williams throughout the United States and Europe and netted him a truckload of trophies.
Williams' athletic background, he said, can help open doors for communication with some students, once they find out about his success in kickboxing and other aspects of competitive fighting.
"I start talking to them about the discipline that it takes, and then … about how I was an at-risk kid as well, and I decided to change my life for something better, and then I say, 'If you want to pattern something, I can tell you how I patterned my life and you can pattern your life as well, to become better than what you are,'" he said.
Williams' hometown is Elba, in southeastern Alabama, where he grew up having both his mom and dad as church pastors. He played basketball at Elba High School, studied at Troy University, and ran the court again as a semi-professional player for the Augusta Eagles. These days, he is listed as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.
"We're real blessed to have him here," said Michael Prandy, head coach of the boys basketball program at South Aiken, where Williams is an assistant varsity coach and the head junior varsity coach.
Williams serves as "a great example for our players to see that hard work and dedication can lead to whatever you want out of your life, whether it's martial arts, basketball, academics," Prandy said. "They're all important."