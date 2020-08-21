Parents and guardians of students enrolled in Aiken Innovate will have an opportunity to ask the school district questions through a live virtual Q&A event on Monday, Aug. 24.
Aiken Innovate is an all-virtual option for students in Aiken County this coming school year.
More than 7,000 students enrolled for the online program this fall, according to numbers presented by Superintendent King Laurence at the July 28 school board meeting.
The event will be live streamed on the Aiken County Public School District's website, https://www.acpsd.net/acpsd, at 6 p.m., Micki Dove, Aiken Innovate leader and director of curriculum support, said.
Questions can be sent to communications@acpsd.net.