King Laurence will be the interim superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools effective Sept. 14.
The seven Aiken County School Board members at the meeting approved his appointment Tuesday night after executive session at their regular meeting at Silver Bluff High School.
The board approved Laurence's appointment by a vote of 6-1. Rosemary English voted against the motion, and Barry Moulton, Sandra Shealey, Jason Crane, Keith Liner, Dwight Smith and Brian Silas voted for it.
Laurence will replace Dr. Sean Alford, who resigned his position. The board voted to approve his resignation Thursday at a special called meeting.
Laurence will receive a monthly salary supplement of $5,000 and a monthly automobile allowance.
The board also accepted the resignations for board members Tad Barber and Ahmed Samaha effective Sept. 10 and declared those seats vacant. Barber and Samaha resigned from their seats Thursday after the school board voted to accept Alford's resignation.
At that meeting, English said she would resign her seat on the board Friday. She said Tuesday she will follow through with her decision to resign.
The board also voted to contact the Aiken County election commission to notify them of the vacancies to be filled by special election.
The board also named Don Pencille as the director of the technology for the school district. He currently is a network coordinator on the district technology staff, according to the district's website. Pencille will replace Andrew Cox, the former technology director.