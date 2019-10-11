During the Aiken County Public School District's Day of Caring, student, faculty, staff and parents from the Aiken Scholars Academy worked all over the campus of the University of South Carolina Aiken where the ASA is located. The group of ASA Phoenix planted new shrubs in the landscaped beds outside the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, repainted the color spectrum on the RPSEC sundial, and conducted a full campus clean-up around USC Aiken's buildings and Quad area, picking up trash and pine cones.