The ballroom at the Aiken County Historical Museum was filled with people Sunday afternoon for a lecture on the life of Martha Schofield, an educator whose namesake, Schofield Middle School, still stands where her school stood.
The lecture, given by Lauren Virgo, executive director of the museum, is part of their Sunday at the Museum series.
Judi Romeo, board president of the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum, said the group is responsible for making money for the museum to help preserve it and help buy what they may need, and the lecture series is one way they do that.
She said they want to make sure people understand the history of Aiken County and how rich and vibrant it is.
Schofield was a Quaker from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who Virgo said was passionate about temperance, suffrage, abolition and education of the freedmen. When she first came to South Carolina to teach, she headed to the coast, teaching in Wadmalaw Island and Edisto for eight months out of the year. After three years on the coast, she moved to Aiken.
Virgo said Schofield moved to Aiken in part due to her health, as she suffered from an illness which was likely tuberculosis. She looked for a place that could both accommodate her health and allow her to educate.
“She found the perfect blend here in Aiken – and we’re so glad she did,” Virgo said.
Schofield’s school taught a variety of skills such as printing, cooking, shoemaking, sewing, laundry and more, along with the traditional academic subjects of mathematics, science and language, among others.
Virgo said the school was practically self-sustained and that there were reports of Schofield traveling as far as San Francisco to advocate for her students.
“Martha knew that not only was she touching the lives of these students, she was in a secondary nature, touching the lives of their parents, who had been enslaved, and did not have much of these skills,” Virgo said, adding the school not only affected the children but the entire culture and the community was learning, as well.
